Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Drops By 11.1%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 3.6 %

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $281.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.53 and its 200 day moving average is $289.30. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $219.33 and a 12-month high of $396.80.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $2.5649 dividend. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. ANTA Sports Products’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

