Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Drops By 22.2%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $7.48 on Monday. Ascom has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

