Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Increases By 29.8%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $4.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.96.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in BrainsWay by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 42,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

