Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Rises By 29.7%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BTBIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

