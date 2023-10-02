Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Decreases By 21.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $17.37 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.
About Cellnex Telecom
