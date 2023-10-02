Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Decreases By 21.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $17.37 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

