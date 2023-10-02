Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rises By 27.8%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

