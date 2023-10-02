Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rises By 27.8%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
