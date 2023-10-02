Short Interest in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expands By 29.3%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 296.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.56%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

