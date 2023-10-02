Short Interest in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Increases By 26.7%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 376,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE GHL opened at $14.80 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

