Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Increases By 29.1%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,497,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 36,021,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
KWG Group Stock Down 2.6 %
KWGPF stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.
About KWG Group
