Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Increases By 29.1%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,497,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 36,021,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWG Group Stock Down 2.6 %

KWGPF stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About KWG Group

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development and investment, and hotel operation businesses. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

