Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Declines By 15.2%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of MESO opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,061.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MESO. StockNews.com upgraded Mesoblast to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

