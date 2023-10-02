SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $200.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.10.

NYSE SITE opened at $163.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,315. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

