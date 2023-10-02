Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,648 shares of company stock worth $14,945,452. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

