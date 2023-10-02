Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Short Interest Update

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $40.46 on Monday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,761 shares of company stock worth $8,161,737 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

