Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Short Interest Update

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Smartsheet Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $40.46 on Monday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,761 shares of company stock worth $8,161,737 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 Seasonal Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Peloton and Lululemon, Does the Deal Make Sense?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Hershey Is The Classic ‘Boring’ Business You Should Own
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.