Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Buys $5,000,000.00 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,074,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,490,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 616,789 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $10,115,339.60.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $294.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.15. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

