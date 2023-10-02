Sonic Foundry (SOFO) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sonic Foundry to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sonic Foundry and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry Competitors 353 1560 2446 114 2.52

Sonic Foundry currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.20%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 25.64%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million -$7.08 million -0.42 Sonic Foundry Competitors $11.33 billion $689.13 million 4.91

Sonic Foundry’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% Sonic Foundry Competitors -186.88% 26.30% -9.29%

Summary

Sonic Foundry rivals beat Sonic Foundry on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

