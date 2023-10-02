SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,338,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,565,000 after purchasing an additional 244,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $114.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

