Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 5,821.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($71.09).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,265 ($52.08) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($140.43) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Spectris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SXS

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectris

Spectris Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Andrew Heath bought 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,454 ($42.18) per share, with a total value of £99,233.42 ($121,178.92). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,953,414. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,371 ($41.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,366.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,554.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,638.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,654 ($32.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($47.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,968.99%.

Spectris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.