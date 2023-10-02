Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Tesla makes up 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $240.58 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $763.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.