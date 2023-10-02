Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $66.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Spire Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SR opened at $56.58 on Friday. Spire has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $75.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 5,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 1,419.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

