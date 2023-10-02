St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 347 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $300.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

