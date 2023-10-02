Stifel Nicolaus Cuts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $40.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.78.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

