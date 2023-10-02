Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $183.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.23.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $165.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

