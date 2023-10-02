StockNews.com Downgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast Stock Performance

Medifast stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. Medifast has a 1 year low of $74.68 and a 1 year high of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $815.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Medifast by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 112.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

