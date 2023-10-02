StockNews.com Downgrades Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Myers Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MYE opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $660.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Myers Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $46,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,837.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 334,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,762,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $4,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 180,298 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Myers Industries by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 158,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

