StockNews.com Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.74. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $580.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at $78,330,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 65,497 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 776.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 232,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

