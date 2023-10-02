StockNews.com Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 169.46 and a beta of 0.68. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,833. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.