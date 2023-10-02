StockNews.com Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.10.

Teradata Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TDC opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,994.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,994.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Teradata by 214.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

