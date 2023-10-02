StockNews.com Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $506.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $535.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

