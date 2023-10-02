Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Makes New $349,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

