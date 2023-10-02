Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 794,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

INN opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

About Summit Hotel Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -141.17%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

