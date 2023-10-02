T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells $522,295.20 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $104.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

