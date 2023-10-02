Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $341,198,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

TGT stock opened at $110.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

