Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TM17. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.29) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.94) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.24) on Friday. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £386.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,892.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 352.88.

In other news, insider Peter Whiting bought 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £64,581 ($78,863.11). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,988 shares of company stock worth $6,488,020. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

