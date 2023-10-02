Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.6% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $240.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $763.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day moving average is $225.64.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

