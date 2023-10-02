Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $250.22 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average of $225.64. The company has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.60.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,755. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

