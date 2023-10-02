Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $240.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $763.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,755. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

