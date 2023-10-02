Tesla’s (TSLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $293.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.60.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $250.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

