The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $17.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.
NAPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:NAPA opened at $10.26 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.16.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
