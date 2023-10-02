The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $17.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

NAPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $10.26 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.16.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

