The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $136.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.17.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

