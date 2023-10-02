The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Target Price to $5.20

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.10 to $5.20 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.78.

TV opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. Analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 65,012,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,918,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,955,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,508,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781,893 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,839,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,518 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

