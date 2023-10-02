The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 31,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $302.16 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.86 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

