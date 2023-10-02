The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.86 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.