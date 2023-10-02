The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

