The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $80.82 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. The stock has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.