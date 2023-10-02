Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

NYSE TLYS opened at $8.12 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,532.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,172,307 shares in the company, valued at $29,164,425.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $47,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,172,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,164,425.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,320 shares of company stock worth $215,003. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 607,757 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 21.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $178,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $770,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

