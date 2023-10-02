Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $110.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

