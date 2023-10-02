Tower Bridge Advisors Has $588,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $284,991,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $121.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

