Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $72.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

