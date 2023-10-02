Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 15,821 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,821 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

