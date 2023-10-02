Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,775 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

PNC opened at $122.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

